VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A 20-year-old sailor was killed in a car crash Tuesday morning on Shore Drive.

Jalen Broadus was one of three people who died in the crash.

The accident happened around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at Diamond Springs Road and Shore Drive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said a BMW traveling eastbound on Shore Drive lost control and crossed the median into the path of a Hyundai that was traveling westbound. The Hyundai struck the BMW on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai and the passenger of the BMW were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver of the Hyundai as 52-year-old Charlene Gordon White of Norfolk. The driver of the BMW, which Broadus was the passenger in, was 20-year-old Isai Jimenez II of California

Broadus' family friend and "Navy Mom," told 13News Now she found out about his death from his mother in Texas.

"I wasn't really listening and I told her to stop playing, and she says 'Kim, no' and she started crying," said Kim Cobus.

Cobus said the world lost an intelligent young man in this crash, someone who was passionate about serving in the Navy and people around him.

"He saw no ugliness in the world. Everybody was a good person. He didn't look for flaws. He looked for beauty within a person, and I will miss that," said Cobus.

