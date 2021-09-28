Frustration mounts as large crowds wait hours for J Cole concert to start in Greensboro

The concert was supposed to start at 8 p.m. However, the concert still hadn’t started as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Large crowds gathered at the Greensboro Coliseum Tuesday night waiting to see J. Cole in concert.

However, there was a major problem with an hours-long wait to get inside. The concert was supposed to start at 8 p.m., it still hadn’t started as of 10 p.m.

Crowds took to Twitter voicing their concerns about the wait among such large crowds.

Many concertgoers tweeted videos of long and large crowds from inside to outside the venue at the Greensboro Coliseum.

how can you change the concert time two hours before the show???? #jcole #jcolegreensboro pic.twitter.com/COyCjLPBn7 — Isabella Potorti (@isabellaxjoyy) September 28, 2021

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan tweeted the following just before 10 p.m. in response to someone at the concert.

“I’m sorry for your wait.," Vaughan said. "The artists arrived late and it took them a few hours to get set up. The doors should be opening shortly.”

@VaughanNancy hundreds of people waiting in extremely long line outside in parking lot at Greensboro Coliseum, doors were supposed to open at 7pm, is there an update? Can they get in and sit down? — Songs By Ken (@kengayjr) September 29, 2021

I’m sorry for your weighpt The artists arrived late and it took them a few hours to get set up. The doors should be opening shortly. — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) September 29, 2021

Andrew Brown with the Greensboro Coliseum said, "Delays with the tour production, in turn, created a delay in opening the doors. We had attempted to advise patrons of this on social media. Doors are now open."

Doors to get inside the concert opened around 10:15 p.m.

J. Cole took to Instagram about the incident.