NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — We are four hours into the latest evacuation order from Governor Ralph Northam.

On Monday night he announced the evacuation order for people living in Zone-A.

At 8 o'clock Tuesday morning, some people living in the lowest lying parts of Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore started moving out, in case Hurricane Florence keeps moves in.

Ben Vanderberry, a Norfolk evacuation Zone-A resident, heeded the governors warning.

"We've got no choice, if the storm shifts it's going to be ugly,” said Vanderberry. "I'm hoping the Europeans are right. I think that's our best hope."

Even with wishful thinking, other people aren't taking chances.

All morning people were filling their cars at gas stations around town, and the Wawa on Hampton Boulevard was no exception.

Lindsey Seldon doesn’t live in Zone A, but she's still choosing to evacuate.

“I'm still going to evacuate because they say we're supposed to get a lot of rain and I'd rather be in a safer area than just risk it, risk my puppy's life, risk my life, you know," said Seldon.

"I know it looks beautiful out today, but you know you can't put a price on your life and your family's lives,” said Sam Bernadotte whose husband left with the Navy.

Even though she doesn't live in the current evacuation zone, she bought a new car on Monday and packed it to evacuate today.

"I've got my two cats, and just everything that can't be replaced from family members and my husband,” said Bernadotte.

As many people as there were at the gas pump, with a plan to evacuate, we also had to help others find their evacuation zone.

Whether you want to stick out the storm, or not we can't stress enough how important it is to have a plan, be prepared, and know your zone in case the Governor orders another evacuation.

