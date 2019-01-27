CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A local woman who has been furloughed for more than a month, said she plans to continue her side business even after she returns to work for the federal government on Monday.

Victoria Jones, a Chesapeake mother of two, launched ‘Choice Cheesecakes’ to get through the financial difficulty of being furloughed.

Ever since, she has received orders non-stop.

“At that point, I was looking around my kitchen saying, ‘I need more space,’” said Jones.

Jones is one of 800,000 federal employees who will return to work next week after not being paid for more than a month. The temporary reopening of the government gives her mixed feelings.

Jones, who works for the Internal Revenue Service, said reopening the government for three weeks is not enough.

“Of course not,” said Jones.

“When your livelihood is threatened, think of the state of mind, the emotional stress. What do we move forward with now? How do you move forward when on February 15th, it can all end again?”

Although she’ll return to her full-time job with the IRS, Jones said she can’t stop baking now.

Customers have called her, asking if they’ll still receive their cheesecake orders after she returns to work.

“I'm receiving emails every other minute. “We’ve heard the government is going back to work, am I still getting my cheesecake?” I'm like, ‘Yes you will get your cheesecake,’” said Jones.

Her plan is to continue selling cheesecakes part-time after she returns to work. Jones considers the overflow of orders a blessing that has helped her through a time of uncertainty.

“It's been so amazing,” said Jones.

“I’ve been touched. It’s between baking and crying, just the love of this community and support, so many people have reached out wanting to help.

A woman who emailed her offered to go to her house and help her bake the cheesecakes for free. Someone else offered Jones the opportunity to use their commercial kitchen to. The outpouring of support goes on.

Jones said she’ll wake up at 4 a.m. Sunday morning to complete a long list of orders before returning to work Monday.

She and other furloughed federal employees are expected to receive backpay sometime next week.

To order a cheesecake, email Choicecheesecakes4u@gmail.com.