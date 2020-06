Several blocks around Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue are closed due to a gas leak at the Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have barred traffic at parts of the Oceanfront as crews work to cap a gas leak.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted about the leak at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

They reported that Atlantic Avenue from 22nd to 25th Streets and Pacific Avenue from 23rd to 25th Streets is closed until crews can get the leak under control.