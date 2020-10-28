42 residents evacuate homes in Suffolk neighborhood due to gas rupture

Crews are working to cap the break in the Lloyd Place neighborhood. Repairs could take several hours. Dozens of residents self-evacuated their homes.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Crews are working to cap a major gas leak in Suffolk that the city to close several streets in one neighborhood.

The rupture took place in the 100 block of North 4th Street in the Lloyd Place neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dispatchers learned about the rupture just after 11 a.m.

Authorities learned a contractor working in the area fractured a gas service line. Virginia Natural Gas crews are at the scene working on repairs.

We're told 42 residents in the affected community have self-evacuated, while eight others are sheltering-in-place for medical needs.

Right now, N. 4th Street, N. 5th Street, N. Capital Street and Bank Street Extended are closed. Repairs are expected to take several hours.

The Suffolk Fire & Rescue Rehab bus is at the scene lending its services to some residents.