Gas line rupture shuts down Hunter Street in Suffolk

The road in Pleasant Hill was completely shut down as crews worked to repair the leak. Chief Chuck Knight said residents of the area self-evacuated.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Hunter Street in Suffolk's Pleasant Hill neighborhood was completely shut down Thursday after contractors ruptured a gas line.

A release from the city said the first calls about a gas leak in the 300 block of that road came in around 11:25 a.m.

Around noon, Suffolk Fire & Rescue was teaming up with Virginia Natural Gas to fix the line.