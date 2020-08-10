Gas line rupture shuts down Hunter Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Hunter Street in Suffolk's Pleasant Hill neighborhood was completely shut down Thursday after contractors ruptured a gas line.
A release from the city said the first calls about a gas leak in the 300 block of that road came in around 11:25 a.m.
Around noon, Suffolk Fire & Rescue was teaming up with Virginia Natural Gas to fix the line.
"Battalion Chief Chuck Knight has advised that occupants in the area have self-evacuated," wrote a city spokesperson. "Crews are evaluating the surrounding area in case additional evacuations are needed."