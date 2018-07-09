PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A flock of geese flying into power lines may be to blame for knocking out power to more than 7,000 people on Friday morning.

Dominion Energy reports the outage happened around 10:19 a.m., where the city lines for Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Suffolk all meet. About 7,500 customers -- including Western Branch Primary, Middle and High Schools -- found themselves in the dark.

Power is starting to be restored, but the number of outages continues to fluctuate.

As of noon, about 1,914 customers are still without power across the three cities.

To check on the latest outages, visit Dominion Energy's outage center website.

