PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Some geese flying into power lines may be to blame for knocking out power to more than 7,000 people on Friday morning.

As of 1:27 p.m., Dominion Energy has restored power to almost all 7,500 customers affected by the outage, spokeswoman Bonita Harris said.

Dominion reports the outage happened around 10:19 a.m., where the city lines for Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Suffolk all meet. About 7,500 customers found themselves in the dark.

Dominion Energy's outage map showing customers in the dark in parts of Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Suffolk.

Harris said two customers are still without power until repairs are complete.

