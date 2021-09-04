Derek Chauvin trial: Medical experts testify on George Floyd's breathing

Two experts testified Thursday that Floyd died from lack of oxygen while restrained by police. Today, the man who performed Floyd's autopsy takes the stand.

Friday, April 9

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker to testify Friday

Medical expert: 'Mr. Floyd died from positional asphyxia, which is a fancy way of saying he died because he had no oxygen left in his body.'

Dr. Martin Tobin said Floyd died from low levels of oxygen, caused by three things: prone position, handcuffs and Derek Chauvin's knee

A forensic toxicologist who tested Floyd's blood testified about fentanyl, meth levels

The prosecution continued to call expert witnesses in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday, including two men who specialize in breathing and the lungs.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in George Floyd's death.

Dr. Martin Tobin is a pulmonologist who testified on the stand for around five hours, explaining to the jury that he believed Floyd's death was caused by a lack of oxygen due to his restraint by Derek Chauvin and two other former Minneapolis police officers.

Using numerous visual aids, Dr. Tobin showed the jury in detail how the prone restraint, the handcuffs and Derek Chauvin's knee all worked together to deprive Floyd of oxygen.

He emphasized that the phrase "If you can speak, you can breathe" is a "dangerous mantra." He said a healthy person without Floyd's medical conditions "would have died as a result of what he was subjected to."

Another doctor spoke to the jury on Thursday, Dr. William Smock. He is an emergency medical physician with a specialty in forensic medicine. Smock is an expert in asphyxial death, teaches medical students, paramedics and police officers, and gives trainings all over the country.

Smock is also police surgeon with the Louisville Police Department, and often goes with SWAT teams on raids.

When asked by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell for his opinion on George Floyd's death, Smock said that "Mr. Floyd died from positional asphyxia, which is a fancy way of saying he died because he had no oxygen left in his body."

In his testimony, he also spoke about the 10 signs of excited delirium and why he did not believe Floyd was showing any of them.

Smock formed his opinion after the state paid him to to review videos, reports and thousands of pages of documents related to George Floyd's death.

Forensic toxicologist Daniel Isenschmid was also on the stand Thursday. He works at NMS Labs, which processed the pills found in the cars on the scene of Floyd's arrest. They also tested George Floyd's blood and urine, sent to them by Hennepin County during the autopsy.

Isenschmid said the "most notable findings" in Floyd's blood were the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The meth level of 19 nanograms per milliliter found in Floyd's blood was consistent with one prescription dose, and Isenschmid said he would consider it a "very low" dose.

Isenschmid also testified that norfentanyl was found, which is the substance that's produced as the body breaks down fentanyl. That level was 5.6 nanograms per milliliter, Isenschmid said.

"It shows that some of the fentanyl was metabolized to norfentanyl," he said. "It basically shows that when we see very recent deaths with fentanyl, we frequently see fentanyl with no norfentanyl whatsoever," he said.

Dr. Isenschmid tested George Floyd's blood at the request of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.



Court is scheduled to resume at the Hennepin County Courthouse at 9:15 on Friday morning. The man who performed George Floyd's autopsy, Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, is expected to take the stand.