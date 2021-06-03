Minneapolis city crews move to reopen roads at George Floyd Square

Minneapolis city workers and trucks are at 38th and Chicago Avenue Thursday morning, an area that's been closed to traffic for more than a year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Work crews and Minneapolis public works trucks were in motion at George Floyd Square Thursday morning, starting the process of removing barricades blocking streets around the area of 38th and Chicago Avenue.

The intersection has been closed to traffic for more than a year. A memorial has grown there since May 25, 2020, honoring George Floyd and others who have lost their lives at the hands of police.

KARE 11's Kiya Edwards reports that city crews began removing concrete barriers that have blocked the intersection to traffic around 6 a.m., but that work stopped as a crowd began to grow and tensions escalated. Some that gathered were visibly upset, telling crews to leave the intersection.

Edwards said a small fight soon broke out, and said the environment was "not calm." A spokesman for AGAPE, which works with the city, told her residents within four blocks of the intersection were informed that removal of barriers and the reopening of streets would happen sometime after the Derek Chauvin verdict, but did not provide a specific date.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and council member Alondra Cano released a joint statement Thursday morning following the situation at 38th and Chicago.

The City’s three guiding principles for the reconnection of 38th and Chicago have been community safety, racial healing and economic stability and development for Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and other communities of color. The Agape Movement brought together community leadership to begin facilitating the phased reconnection this morning, with the City playing a supportive role. We are grateful for the partnership.

We are collectively committed to establishing a permanent memorial at the intersection, preserving the artwork, and making the area an enduring space for racial healing.

Frey, Jenkins and Cano promise more information will be shared on what they call "the reconnection” of 38th and Chicago at a news conference later Thursday.

Several community organizations held news conferences Thursday, including AGAPE and CAIR-MN, the Minnesota branch of the Council of American-Islamic Relations.

AGAPE Movement Spokesman Steve Floyd says his group, which has played a role in security and violence prevention at George Floyd Square, negotiated with the mayor, the police chief and the Minneapolis Office of Violence Prevention to coordinate a reopening of 38th and Chicago. He says AGAPE members have gone door to door collecting the opinions of neighborhood residents and business owners, and insisted most believe it is time to open the corridor to traffic.

"We wanted to make the statement that the community can open this up... the community should open this up," Floyd said. "They (the city) just wanted to add traffic so they can open up, and we can begin to move to a new normal, to build this community up the way it's supposed to be. Did we expect pushback? Yeah, we expected that."

Floyd also maintains that with the spike in violence on the city's north side, including the deaths of two small children caught in the crossfire, attention needs to be focused on that neighborhood.

CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein criticized the city of Minneapolis for the morning's events.

"What happened this morning reminds me of what happened a year ago that killed George Floyd," he said. "It was a city action that killed George Floyd, that moved the world toward a more just society. What happened this morning was a city decision to once again destroy the hope and pain that exists in this space and to try to wash it away, even as we are just one week away from remembering the life of George Floyd and a year away from the killing and torture and murder and lynching of George Floyd."

On May 25, the city commemorated Floyd's death, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced for his murder on June 25.

"This space is a space that has now become a national memorial for George Floyd," Hussein said Thursday to a round of applause. "A national memorial to victims of police violence all over this world."

Minneapolis Police tell KARE 11 Thursday morning that they are not involved with the removal of barriers and the reopening of the square, calling it a "community led project." But by 7:30 a.m. officers had started to gather in a church parking lot on nearby Bloomington Avenue, putting them in position to respond if the situation boils over.

Some businesses and residents in the area have said repeatedly they wanted the street open. Others were concerned about crime at the square, and lack of access for law enforcement and emergency responders. Activists said they were in talks with Minneapolis City Council about how to preserve the space.

City leaders have said the short term goal was to reopen the intersection.

City leaders, activists and members of the community that has inhabited George Floyd Square have been at odds over the fate of the memorial and streets in the area.

"We will restore peace, safety and hope to 38th and Chicago -- our Minneapolis central neighborhood," Minneapolis Chief Medaria Arradondo said in March, announcing a new targeted policing initiative for the area.

Chief Arradondo said the plan emphasizes holding violent criminals accountable by increasing law enforcement presence in the area, and working with local community outreach groups.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the St. Paul Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), as well as the Minneapolis FBI are all involved in assisting MPD.