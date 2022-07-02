Witness: George Floyd could have survived encounter with officer medical response

A pulmonologist and expert witness told the court Monday that if police sat Floyd up and performed CPR earlier, his survival changes would have been "near 100%."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Trial resumes after multi-day delay for positive COVID-19 test



Dr. says Floyd's chances of survival would have been "near 100%" if officers sat him up earlier





Testimony resumed Monday morning in the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with denying George Floyd his civil rights on May 25, 2020, the night he was murdered by their fellow officer Derek Chauvin.

J Alexander Kueng, Thou Tao and Thomas Lane were all present in the St. Paul federal courtroom with their defense teams when pulmonologist Dr. David M. Systrom took the stand to testify for the prosecution.

Systrom talked to jurors about how humans breathe, and then dissected the response of the officers while Floyd lost consciousness and lapsed into cardiac arrest. He opined that Floyd could have survived if those officers would have changed his body position, or performed CPR later in the encounter.

The session only resumed after one of the defendants and those he was in contact with tested negative for COVID-19. Judge Paul Magnuson ordered that court not be held last Thursday and Friday after that defendant, believed to be Thomas Lane, tested positive for the virus.

Monday, Feb. 7 recap

Systrom, a physician specializing in the respiratory system, is on staff at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, as well as serving as an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is being paid $600 an hour for his services as an expert witness.

The doctor told jurors he thought George Floyd died from asphyxia, brought on by two factors:

Derek Chauvin's knee on his neck Insufficient breathing from being forced into prone position on the ground

Dr. Systrom testified that Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck partially blocked his breathing, which is why he was able to say "I can't breathe." But then Floyd lost consciousness, and showed signs consistent with cardiopulmonary arrest.

The doctor told the court that Floyd was "in need of medical attention" before he lost consciousness and that the officers could have removed pressure to the upper airway caused by Chauvin's knee, and allowed Floyd to take a seated position.

He also told the court that Floyd's chances of surviving the encounter would have been "close to 100%" if he had been repositioned before losing consciousness.

What in your opinion was Mr. Floyd's chance of survival if he had been repositioned before losing consciousness?



Systrom: Close to 100%.