Georgetown football player arrested on murder charge, university and DC police confirm

Dijon Williams, a senior wide receiver and Atlanta native has reportedly been arrested on a murder charge stemming from a July shooting.

WASHINGTON — A Georgetown University student-athlete has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge stemming from a July 21 murder in Washington, according to Metropolitan Police Department (D.C. Police).

Dijon Williams, a senior football player who plays wide receiver for the Hoyas, and is an Atlanta native, was reportedly arrested Monday in Georgia for the murder or 30-year-old Nurudeen Thomas.

According to D.C. Police, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and Taylor Street in Northwest. Officers responded to the shooting after getting a call for a single gunshot fired and a man injured.

Georgetown did confirm that Williams has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The university also said in its statement that the department has been in contact with the university about the charges against Williams.

“Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams this evening," said the university in its statement to WUSA9. "While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University.”

Williams in being held in Georgia until he is extradited back to Washington D.C.

Williams played in five games for the Hoyas in 2019. His most productive season was his freshman year in 2016, according to the Georgetown Athletics football team webpage.

Before his time at Georgetown, Williams was a captain and starter as a senior on the at Miller Grove High School and was a member of the track team.