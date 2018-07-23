WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating 81 years by giving fans two awesome ways to celebrate.

For one day only on Friday, July 27, doughnut lovers can purchase one dozen of the classic Original Glazed® Doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating shops across the United States and Canada.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Krispy Kreme is adding an extra sprinkle of fun to its birthday celebration with a special release of the new Glazed Confetti Doughnut, available for one week only Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2 at participating shops, while supplies last.

“One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans,” said Mike Tattersfield, Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “In addition to offering a delicious dollar deal on an extra dozen of our Original Glazed® Doughnuts, we’ve ‘birthday-ed’ up our awesome Original Glazed® Doughnut, creating a whole new experience.”

The special release Glazed Confetti Doughnut is a modern Krispy Kreme take on the nostalgic fan‑favorite birthday cake flavor. This festive doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake flavored dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

