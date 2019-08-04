NORFOLK, Va. — Wawa will be handing out piping-hot cups of joe on Thursday.

The coffee giveaway is part of Wawa Day, an annual celebration that mark's the opening of the chain's first food market in 1964.

Customers can grab any size cup of any flavor brew at any time up until midnight. The limit is one per customer, of course.

Wawa actually dates back to 1803 when the privately held company began as an iron foundry. A hundred years later, the owner took an interest in dairy farming and opened a processing plant in Wawa, Pennsylvania. But as home delivery of milk waned in the mid-20th century the business needed a new way to reach customers.

The first Wawa Food Market opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania. But the first Wawa to sell gas – what the chain is best known for today – opened its doors on Aug. 2, 1996 in Millsboro, Delaware.