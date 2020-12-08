Get ready for fall: Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte arrives next week

DENVER — Autumn is here — at least at Dunkin'.
Dunkin’ will make its Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and espresso, spiced drinks and autumn bakery treats available earlier than ever before.
The fall menu will arrive at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by Wednesday, Aug. 19, for a limited time through fall.
"This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever," said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’.
The new "Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte" elevates the "PSL to another level of enjoyment" and will be available hot or cold.
"This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone – from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees," said Nelson. "No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin’."
Dunkin' Fall Favorites
- New Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte
- New Chai Latte
- Pumpkin Flavored Coffees
- Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats
- Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin
- Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
- New Stuffed Bagel Minis
- New Steak & Cheese Rollups
- New Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon
Dunkin' also announced its Pumpkin K-Cup pods will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.
Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice K-Cup pods and packaged coffee will be available in grocery stores and other retailers nationwide for a limited time this fall.
