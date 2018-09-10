VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Family time for the Lance family in Virginia Beach, now, sometimes consists of Fortnite.

"The Fortnite craze caught on," said Wayne Lance, who has four kids. "As a hipster dad, I guess, I kind of jumped in on the back end, and said let me learn a few things."

In the Lance family, the kids caught on to the Fortnite craze first, and then Wayne not long after. With Wayne and his four kids playing the popular third-shooter game, they join the 125 million people also playing, as estimated by the developer, Epic Games.

"My friends were like, 'Bro, hop on with us,' and it was more about playing with your friends at the moment," said Jaden Lance, the oldest.

Jaden's gaming is starting to get more serious as he started playing more competitively.

"Just the endless amount of time I put into it. I want to be good at what I do, and Fortnite's what I do," he said.

The endless amount of time, during the summer without school, could be several hours.

"I can get up to... one day no one was home, I played 12 to 14 hours, took a break, and came and played more," he said.

That has stirred conversations about how much time kids should spend playing and how to keep them safe when playing online. Jaden said his mom isn't a big fan of the game, but since dad plays it's a team effort to limit playing time and monitor online gaming.

With the kids in school, once homework and chores are done, the kids get a few hours.

"There have been nights this week where I see the hours passing by, and I'm like, 'Alright, hey, finish up. One more game. Make sure you get a good night's sleep,'" said Wayne.

That's how Gary Rotfus suggests parents should do it. He's been a licensed clinical social worker for more than 20 years.

"I think it goes back to basic parenting, which is parents have to set limits and boundaries," said Rotfus.

In his experience, some families should consider doing more activities together because studies he’s seen, have shown too much gaming isn't good.

There is an increase in teen depression that is starting to be tied to the amount of video games they play, and we are starting to see studies that show kids who play less video games have higher cognitive functioning," he said.

However, Roftus believes the old saying "too much of anything isn't good" is true, whether it's gaming, cell phones, television, etc.

For the Lance family, it's harmless entertainment.

Wayne, who's a high school football coach, said the game is actually productive for him. One of his players is his son, Jaden.

"I might make an analogy now in class, or with my team, like, 'This is kind of like this situation in Fortnite,' and I'm like, 'I can't believe I'm doing this,' but at the same time, it sticks with some kids," said Wayne.

So, as long as the craze is around, it'll probably stick with the Lance family too.

"I don't claim to be a good player. I just enjoy the time to be able to do something different," said Wayne.

