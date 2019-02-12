NORFOLK, Va. — GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that shows the power of people and organizations to transform their communities.

On December 3, 2019, all are encouraged to donate either time or money to the community. It's annually held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

The first GivingTuesday was in 2012. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

In just seven years, the GivingTuesday movement has raised more than $1 billion online in the U.S. alone.

There are over 200 local GivingTuesday movements happening in the United States and 60 country campaigns this year.

GivingTuesday provides an overall boost to nonprofit organizations. In 2017, 75 percent of those making financial contributions on GivingTuesday were repeated donors, with an average gift size of $120.

