Gloucester County, businesses offering free WiFi during coronavirus pandemic

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, county staff members have worked to increase access to WiFi for residents in underserved areas of Gloucester County.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester County is trying to make sure everyone has access to the rest of the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The county is offering free WiFi at several locations. Other businesses and organizations are also stepping up to provide free internet access as well.

About 15 percent of people who live in Gloucester still don't have access to reliable broadband.

The county is offering free, limited WiFi access from the parking lots of the Gloucester Main Library and the Point branch as well as on Main Street around the court circle.

People are asked to observe social distancing or stay in their cars. County WiFi hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All county sites are named GCFree and do not require a password.

Danny McCloud is the owner of Hodges and Bryant, LLC. The business has been in Gloucester County for more than 70 years.

Their doors are closed to the public, but McCloud said that's not stopping the business from serving the community.

“We will try to do everything we can to help everyone in the community,” McCloud said. “We know people are trying to work, kids have to get work done, so this was a no-brainer.”

The county is searching for more businesses and organizations willing to share WiFi with the public.

To be added to the list of public sites, please send your business or organization’s name and address to Gloucester’s Community Engagement and Public Information Department by e-mailing Quinton Sheppard, Public Information and Marketing Coordinator at qsheppard@gloucesterva.info or by calling 804-693-5730.

Public WiFi Locations:

• Gloucester County Library 6920 Main Street, Gloucester

• Gloucester County Library Point Branch 2354 York Crossing Drive, Hayes

• Gloucester County Building One, 6467 Main Street, Gloucester, parking lot in the rear of the building

• Gloucester Courthouse Circle, parking on Main Street

• BridgePoint Church, located at 10487 Harcum Road in Gloucester. Connectivity is available in the back parking lot.

• Dutton’s Grocery, 9900 Davenport Road, Woods Cross Roads. Connectivity is available from the front of the store.

• Franktronics, 3618 George Washington Mem Hwy, Hayes. The Wi-fi network is “FranktronicsGuests” and the password will be posted on the side of the building. Connectivity is available in the Franktronics parking lot and reaches across the street in the Salvation Army parking lot. Please leave ample spots by doors for retail customers.

• Gloucester Housing Partnership, 6661 Hickory Fork Road, Suite C, Hayes. Connectivity is available 24/7 and its parking lot can accommodate between one and ten cars. The Wi-fi network is “GHPI” and the password is “ghpi7335.”

• Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 6470 Main Street, Gloucester. Connectivity is available for access 24/7 to anyone close enough to the church to receive the signal. The connection is available on two-hour limits and 500 users can access the network simultaneously without a password.

• Hodges & Bryant, LLC, 6834 Ware House Road, Gloucester. Connectivity is available from the parking lot in front of the business beginning April 14. The password to connect is “password.”

• Newington Baptist Church, 6169 Main Street, Gloucester. Wi-fi is available 24/7 from the handicap parking spots closest to the building with the columns and steeple. There are spots for ten people at a time. The Wi-fi connection is “newingtonhotspot” and the password is “17andmain.”

• Rappahannock Community College, 12745 College Drive. Connectivity is available in the parking lot area, closest to the nature trail entrance. No password is required.