FOUND: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office locates missing teenager

According to the AWARE Foundation, Hunter Meland was last seen leaving Gloucester High School on January 7 around 2:45 p.m.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 29, 2020.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office was looking for a 14 year old teenage boy who had been missing since January 7th.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office on January 8, Meland was found safe.

According to the AWARE Foundation, Hunter Meland was last seen leaving Gloucester High School on January 7 around 2:45 p.m.