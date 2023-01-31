1 dead, 1 hurt after tow truck crash in Gloucester County

Investigators say that neither speed nor alcohol were a cause of the crash, but that the man was not wearing his seat belt.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle crash in Gloucester County Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hurt.

The crash, which involved a tow truck transporting another vehicle, happened at 12:48 a.m. at Route 17 and East Zandler Way.

The tow truck ran off the road and into the median, hitting a traffic signal pole.

The driver of the truck, Marquise Tashawn Haskins, 28, was ejected and then died from his injuries at the scene.

Another man, a passenger with Haskins, was hurt and taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. He's expected to be okay.

Investigators say that neither speed nor alcohol were a cause of the crash, but that Haskins was not wearing his seat belt.