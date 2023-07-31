16-year-old killed in York River personal watercraft crash, marine police say

The crash happened off Machicomoco State Park in Gloucester County.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A 16-year-old from Gloucester was killed after crashing into their step-father's pontoon boat with a personal watercraft on the York River Sunday, Virginia Marine Police said.

The crash happened off Machicomoco State Park in Gloucester County. Marine police officers responded to the Gloucester Point Boat Ramp around 3 p.m. after the collision was reported.

Those on the pontoon boat recovered the teen from the water and brought them to the boat ramp.

Gloucester County Volunteer Fire and Rescue provided rescue services, but the teen was declared dead at the scene.