VSP said the woman was driving southbound on Route 17, before her car overturned and crashed into a tree.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — One person died after crashing into a tree in Gloucester County Tuesday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2015 Kia sedan was driving southbound on Route 17, when it ran off the roadway, overturned and crashed into a tree.

The driver, 20-year-old Elle Hartley, died upon impact.