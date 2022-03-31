It's been 6 years since Trooper Chad Dermyer was shot, killed in the line of duty

Dermyer was a Newport News police officer before he joined VSP, and was remembered as being "the epitome of a leader" and a family man.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from 2016, when 13News Now covered Derymer's funeral at Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton.

The Virginia State Police is remembering officer Chad Dermyer Wednesday, on the anniversary of his death.

Dermyer, of Gloucester, was shot and killed at a Greyhound Bus Station in Richmond on March 31, 2016.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

"Today and every day the Virginia State Police Family Remembers and Honors the service and dedication of Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer who gave his life in the preservation of law and order, and who in so doing lived and died in the best traditions of law enforcement's duty and service to mankind," read a statement from the Virginia State Police. "Trooper Dermyer served the Nation as a law enforcement officer and as a U.S. Marine."

His funeral was attended by 20 state police and highway patrol agencies and thousands of well-wishers.

We Never Forget . . . pic.twitter.com/AJXz3pT1F9 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) March 31, 2022

Today we remember Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Dermyer. A day of training in 2016 that turned tragic for his family and our community! #756 #neverforgotten pic.twitter.com/fOWuiv3V3G — York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (@YorkPoquosonSO) March 31, 2022

Several Hampton Roads businesses are offering products to honor Dermyer's memory this year.

The Billsburg Brewery in Williamsburg's fourth annual release of its 756 IPA will feature a drawing of Dermyer's police badge.

In Gloucester, where he lived, Northern Neck Popcorn is selling bags of blue and yellow popcorn to remember Dermyer.

After his death, the General Assembly unanimously decided to rename State Route 143 bridge in Newport News as the "Trooper Chad Philip Dermyer Memorial Bridge."