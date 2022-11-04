Body found in Gloucester identified as missing teen from Fairfax

Deputies say Tavon Jay McKoy was likely killed in another location, and then someone left his body on Providence Road.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia.

The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Initially, deputies called the case suspicious, and on Wednesday, started treating the case as a homicide.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Friday that they'd found a report from Fairfax about Tavon Jay McKoy, a missing teen whose tattoos matched the ones they found on the victim's body.

From there, the Tidewater Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the body was McKoy's. Law enforcement has shared the news with his family.

Now, investigators want to know how this happened.

Deputies said Friday that McKoy was likely killed in another location, and then someone left his body on Providence Road.

The sheriff's office said deputies couldn't share any other details because of the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff's office is working with the Fairfax County Police Department and other Northern Virginia agencies to try to solve the case.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call Criminal Investigator J.T. Holt at 804-693-1133 or email him at jholt@gloucesterva.info.