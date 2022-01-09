Gloucester County sheriff's office: 13-year-old sent violent threats against Page Middle School

Sheriff's deputies found the boy at his home and took him into custody. They also spoke with his parents before taking him to the Merrimac Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly making violent threats on social media aimed at Page Middle School in Gloucester County.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office posted about the situation on Thursday on its Facebook page. The teen is charged with threats of death or bodily injury on school property, and use of profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways.

The GCSO post said School Resource Officers notified them about the online threats earlier in the day.

The boy, who was a suspended Page Middle School student, allegedly sent photos of weapons and "multiple threats of violence" to a group of other students. The sheriff's office said the pictures were meant to frighten them.

Sheriff's deputies found the boy at his home and took him into custody. They also spoke with his parents about the situation.

He went through the juvenile intake process and was taken to the Merrimac Center, where he'll wait for a court hearing.