Investigation into house fire, death in Gloucester

When officials arrived, they found a person inside the home who had already died. Their name hasn't been released at this time.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A person was found dead during a house fire in Gloucester on Tuesday morning.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, firefighters with Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue got a call at 5:55 a.m. that a home was on fire on the 3300 block of Maple Street.

When firefighters and sheriff's deputies arrived, they found a person inside the home who had already died. That person's name hadn't been released by 9:30 a.m.

After getting the person's body out of the house, the responders got the fire under control.

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Virginia State Police arson investigators are conducting both a fire and death investigation.