Gloucester County residents to vote on proposed tax increase bond referendum

A proposed 2-cent increase on Gloucester County real estate tax rate is on the November ballot. County officials say it would provide funding for capital projects.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A proposed 2-cent increase on the real estate tax rate in Gloucester County is on the November ballot. Voters will decide whether to allow county officials to use it to fund several capital improvement projects.

“Most of the items on the bond referendum have been on a waiting list for years,” said County Administrator Carol Steele.

Gloucester County officials are looking to jumpstart several renovation projects. Steele said they are looking at a long-term form of borrowing to get the funds soon. However, they want to hear from residents first.

“[It] allows the citizens to decide do they want to enter into that debt?" Steele said. "And we have a 30-year debt on sort of brick and mortar items and 20-year debt on other items.”

The question on the ballot will ask:

Shall the County of Gloucester, Virginia contract a debt through general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum amount of $39,582,993 which would result in an estimated increase in the real estate tax rate of $0.02/$100 of assessed valuation, to provide funds to finance various capital improvement projects for (1) volunteer fire and rescue departments to include construction of a new fire department for Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue and renovations to the bunk room at Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue; (2) construction, improvement, and/or renovation of public school buildings and facilities to include renovations of Botetourt Elementary School, renovation of the Gloucester High School sports complex and associated site improvements, and school HVAC systems; and (3) parks and recreation to include Woodville Park water, sewer, lighting, bathrooms, construction of a community use building, and improvements at Gloucester Point Beach Park and Brown Park?

Residents have mixed reviews on the tax proposal.

“Taxes are not really a good thing but…it is what it is," said resident Billy Crittenden. "It needs to be done.”

“You need a different economy," said resident Kent Blanton. "Bad time to entertain tax talk.”

The money will help construct a new $12 million Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue station and renovate the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue station. Funds would also fix the Gloucester High School Sports Complex and Botetourt Elementary School.

And improve some public parks like Gloucester Point Beach.

“It frequently floods and when it floods, our boat ramp sands in," Steele said. "We’re not able to utilize a lot of the structures and we are facing no restrooms and no picnic shelters.”

Steele said officials believe the two-cent increase is the easiest way to pay off these loans. She said the county is considering ways to pay it off sooner.

“Like for example if we have an additional sales tax or growth in other ways or grants,” she said.

“Steele says if the bond referendum is approved by voters, county officials can start borrowing money and begin some of these projects as early as spring 2024.