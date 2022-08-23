Gloucester County Virginia, Gloucester county town in United Kingdom, join up for 'Gloucester Day'

On the first-ever "Gloucester Day," representatives from the coastal Virginia county and the original county town in England are coming together on September 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in June 2022.

If you live in Gloucester, Virginia, more than once you've had to pronounce "Gloucester" for someone reading the name on paper, and more than once you've had to say "No, not the one in Massachusetts."

But "Gloucester" is really a global phenomenon.

On the first-ever "Gloucester Day," Sept. 3, representatives from the coastal Virginia county and the original county town in England are coming together.

Quinton Sheppard, a county spokesman, said the idea for the joint celebration came about in 2018, when a group of Gloucester, Virginia residents got to meet with Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester.

If you're not fully familiar with the British royal family, he's a cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

Sheppard said in recent years, people from both sides of the pond have been communicating electronically. But on Sept. 3, Gloucester County Administrator Carol Steele will be visiting the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in person.

"On Saturday, September 3rd, she will be participating in the 12 Bells at 12, recognizing the 12 global communities named Gloucester at the Cathedral in Gloucester UK," he said.

You can participate from home, too.

A group of churches and organizations will be ringing bells at noon at the Gloucester Main Library, and you can celebrate the Virginia county's history by visiting one of these sites:

Gloria Williams, the manager for the Community Engagement and Public Information Department, said there are ways you can show your love for "the Land of the Life Worth Living" online, too.