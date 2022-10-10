Driver charged in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. — One driver is dead and another is facing charges following a weekend crash in Gloucester County.
Virginia State Police said the crash happened Sunday afternoon shortly before 1:30 at the intersection of Highway 17 and State Route 610 in Gloucester.
According to investigators, a Chevrolet Silverado was attempting to cross the northbound lanes from the median crossover when it struck a Chevrolet S-10 that was traveling northbound on Highway 17.
The driver of the S-10, 80-year-old Joseph F. Stephenson of Saluda, died instantly.
State Police charged the driver of the Silverado, Jerry C. Rich of Glenns, with failing to yield the right of way.
The crash remains under investigation, but police said that neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors.