Driver charged in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Gloucester

Police said the driver is charged with failure to yield the right of way.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — One driver is dead and another is facing charges following a weekend crash in Gloucester County.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened Sunday afternoon shortly before 1:30 at the intersection of Highway 17 and State Route 610 in Gloucester.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet Silverado was attempting to cross the northbound lanes from the median crossover when it struck a Chevrolet S-10 that was traveling northbound on Highway 17.

The driver of the S-10, 80-year-old Joseph F. Stephenson of Saluda, died instantly.

State Police charged the driver of the Silverado, Jerry C. Rich of Glenns, with failing to yield the right of way.