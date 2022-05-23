2 men arrested for arson in Gloucester house fire

Fire departments from Gloucester, Abingdon, Mathews, Deltaville, Lower King and Queen, and Hartfield all helped put out the fire.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested for arson after a house was engulfed in flames in the Ware Neck area of the county Monday. Nobody was hurt.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said someone called shortly before 7:30 a.m., saying there were two suspicious people at a home on Ware Neck Road.

Deputies went to investigate and found Cameron Jonathan Warner, of Hampton, and Dustian James White, of Gloucester. A post from GCSO says they admitted to trespassing.

When deputies looked further, they saw smoke coming from the home.

The deputy called the fire department and made sure the building was empty.

By the time firefighters got to the home, it had taken significant fire damage, the GCSO said.