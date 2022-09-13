Gloucester girl found safe

A post from deputies said the girl went missing on Millers Landing Road. A little after 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said she'd been found.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — UPDATE: A few minutes after 3 p.m. the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the girl was found safe, but out of the area. The sheriff's office was working on reuniting her with her family.

At the request of the sheriff's office, we've removed her name and photograph from this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is searching for a teenager who went missing while waiting for the bus Tuesday morning.

A post from the GCSO Facebook page said she was last seen near where Millers Landing Road meets Davenport Road in Gloucester.

The sheriff's office started looking into the case at 6:39 a.m.

The post said deputies and neighbors canvased the area and after looking through camera footage, they identified a vehicle of interest. It's a white (or light-colored) van or SUV. It was in the area between 6 and 6:30 a.m.

The deputies also brought out a K-9, but they didn't find any leads on her.

The sheriff's office wrote that she had been speaking with an "unidentified male" on social media before she disappeared.

"A plan was formed between the missing juvenile and the male for him to pick her up this morning and depart the area. A bag of the juvenile’s clothes and other belongings was found staged in the area of her residence, which was consistent with the juvenile’s stated plan," the post says.

Investigators are asking people to help look for her.

They're not sure if she's in any immediate danger, since they don't know who she was speaking to online.