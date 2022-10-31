Man's death under investigation in Gloucester County; deputies say it is suspicious

The Gloucester Sheriff's Office said the man, who appears to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found dead in the 3600 block of Providence Road on Monday afternoon.

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. — A man was found dead in Gloucester County on Monday, and now deputies are investigating.

The Gloucester Sheriff's Office said the man, who appears to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found dead in the 3600 block of Providence Road around 4 p.m. Monday. That's in the area of the Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Deputies have not identified the person, but say they consider his death as being "suspicious".

Investigators ask that anyone who may have seen anything out of the ordinary in this area over the past 48 hours to reach out to the sheriff's office at 804-693-3890. Deputies also ask that any residents in this area to check their security camera systems for any unusual or suspicious activity.