Gloucester: Body found of woman who went missing in York River

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A woman was found dead Sunday night after going missing while swimming in the York River, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

GCSO's Facebook shared an explanation of what happened.

Officials said they got an emergency call around 7 p.m. reporting that a swimmer had gone missing near the Cappahosic boat landing. Deputies from the sheriff's office and a group of fire departments worked with the Coast Guard to look for her. They also used a drone to search parts of the river.

Just after 7:45 p.m., someone found 39-year-old Crystal Dawn Hilton unresponsive near Allmondsvile Road, which is a short distance north of the boat landing.

Medics treated her there and took her to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, but she didn't survive.

The sheriff's office is planning to conduct a death investigation, to learn more about what happened Sunday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will share a cause of death later.