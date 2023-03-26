Officials: Deputies shoot armed suspect during incident in Gloucester County

The shooting happened after deputies responded to a call about an armed person attempting to break into a residence on Ark Road, said police.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester County deputies shot an armed suspect during an incident Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 5:25 p.m., deputies responded to a call about an armed suspect attempting to break into a residence in the 7000 block of Ark Road.

Upon arrival, they encountered a man walking down the back steps of the building.

According to the sheriff's office, the man ignored the deputies' verbal commands, pointed a handgun and shot at them. Multiple deputies then fired their weapons.

The suspect was seriously injured and given emergency first aid on the scene until medics flew him to Norfolk Sentara Medical Center.

No deputies were harmed.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

The deputies involved have been place on administrative leave pending the probe.