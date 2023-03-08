Vigil held for Gloucester teen killed in boating accident

Family and friends came together Thursday night to honor his life at the old Page Field along Route 17.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Hundreds of people gathered in Gloucester to remember a teenager who was killed in a tragic boating accident on the York River.

16-year-old Brycen Wermter died Sunday after his personal watercraft collided with a pontoon boat. Family and friends came together Thursday night to honor his life at the old Page Field along Route 17.

The teen's mother told us their family is grateful for all the support they've received this week.

"It just shows what an impact he has on everybody and what a huge influence he was on the community," Sharlynne Wermter said. "The community support just shows that we found the right place to live."