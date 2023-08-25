25-year-old driver dead after tractor-trailer multiple-car crash in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Gloucester driver has died after multiple cars crashed into each other in Gloucester County, says Virginia State Police.
On Thursday around 2:00 p.m. on Route 17 near the intersection of T.C. Walker Road, a tractor-trailer going south couldn't break in time to avoid slowing traffic and rear-ended a 1989 Chevrolet Beretta. The impact of the tractor-trailer forced the Chevrolet into the back of a flatbed trailer being towed by a 2012 Ford F-250 truck.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 25-year-old Ashley Chapman, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News to be treated for serious injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 41-year-old Richard Hutchinson-Wright II of Newport News, has been charged with reckless driving.
The driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash.
The Virginia State Police Chesapeake Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.