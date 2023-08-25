25-year-old driver dead after tractor-trailer multiple-car crash in Gloucester County

On Thursday around 2:00 p.m. on Route 17 near the intersection of T.C. Walker Road, a tractor-trailer going south couldn't break in time to avoid slowing traffic.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Gloucester driver has died after multiple cars crashed into each other in Gloucester County, says Virginia State Police.

On Thursday around 2:00 p.m. on Route 17 near the intersection of T.C. Walker Road, a tractor-trailer going south couldn't break in time to avoid slowing traffic and rear-ended a 1989 Chevrolet Beretta. The impact of the tractor-trailer forced the Chevrolet into the back of a flatbed trailer being towed by a 2012 Ford F-250 truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 25-year-old Ashley Chapman, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 41-year-old Richard Hutchinson-Wright II of Newport News, has been charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash.