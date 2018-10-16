GLOUCESTER, Va (WVEC) — A home daycare is at the center of a child abuse and neglect investigation after a boy fell from a zip line and fractured his skull.

The incident happened at Sunshine Kids Family Daycare off Horsley Street on September 21st, according to court paperwork. A seven-year-old boy was swinging on a home-installed zip line when it snapped. He suffered from a fractured skull. The injury led to treatment at CHKD in Norfolk for eight days.

A search warrant filed in Norfolk Circuit Court requests the boy’s medical records. Investigators are determining if child abuse/neglect charges should be filed.

Investigators said they believe he was unsupervised at the time.

"All we can assume is that the [boy’s] parent said that she was not watching him, which they don't know because they weren't here," said Doug Hurd, whose wife owns the daycare.

"It was an unfortunate accident actually,” Hurd said. "[My wife] could see these kids in here and see these kids out here. So, he was NOT unsupervised."

The zip line has since been taken down, and the daycare is still operating, Hurd explained. He said out of the nine years the zip line has been installed, they have never had an accident until now. He claims there are constant check-ups of the equipment.

“I check them like the swing sets and stuff like that,” Hurd said. “We wouldn't put something out there that is not safe for kids."

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s office told 13News Now the investigation is ongoing and comment will be made when appropriate.

