GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Gloucester man died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning, Virginia State Police say.

Troopers were called around 3:20 a.m. to invetigate the single-vehicle crash on Pinetta Road, south of Enos Road.

Investigators believe 50-year-old Matthew Lloyd Mintz was traveling north on a 2021 Harley Davidson when he ran off the road.

Police say he hit a tree and was ejected from the motorcycle, causing injuries that ended his life.