How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?

Thousands of dollars are being donated to the victims' families of the UVA through GoFundMe. But, make sure you're donating to a verified page.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe.

Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.

Now, thousands of dollars will assist their families through GoFundMe accounts.

“Over $305,000 has been raised so far. We've seen a huge outpouring of support from the community," said GoFundMe Communications Manager Melanie Yost.

But Norfolk resident Keith Whitaker said he’s hesitant to donate through the fundraising site.

“There’s been a little bit of controversy with it, so I'll be a little skeptical and maybe try to find a way to donate a little bit more directly," said Whitaker.

Yost said if you go to the website now, you can see four fundraising accounts verified by the organization's trust and safety team.

“We verify the beneficiary's information, including their I.D. and their banking information. We know the relationship of the two people and we know how those funds will be used," said Yost.

Yost explained what people should look out for when they want to donate to a legitimate GoFundMe page.

“If the title’s clear. Is the image clear? Is the story clear, what's the purpose of the fundraiser, and is the organizer transparent about how funds are going to be used," said Yost.

Whitaker said he didn't know about the verification process and UVA donation page and said he now plans to use it.

“I will definitely donate to it and definitely pass the link along," said Whitaker.