VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Kids are out of school and summer is in full swing.

So far this season, lifeguards said they received 400 reports of children missing.

"It's very easy. Parents will turn their heads and the kid will be playing by the water, and the next thing they know they're a block or two blocks down the way," said Gary Felch.

Felch is with the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service. He said with Wednesday being July 4th, he expects reports of about 100-200 kids will be missing in just one day.

"It's going to be so crowded and these kids can get lost so fast. You have to keep your eyes on them at all times," he said. "So if they know what street they are on, they know what hotel they are staying in and their surrounding people. It's better to identify that and it's best to identify the street because they are numbered numerically," he said.

Also in Virginia Beach, many hotels and motels participate in the Find-A-Kid Wristband Program. It's free and can be picked up at your hotel.

The wristband helps locate wandering children and reunites them with their parents as quickly as possible.

"It's brightly colored, has the name of the hotel on it, the logo. If the kid would be lost you can go to a lifeguard and they could see where they are staying at," explained Russell Lyons with President of Virginia Beach Hotel Association.

