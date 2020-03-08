Cooper urges visitors, residents in North Carolina to prepare for Isaias

Governor Roy Cooper reminded people that even though Isaias no longer was a hurricane, the potential threats from the tropical storm still were real.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper held a news conference Sunday, well ahead of any effects from Tropical Storm Isaias in northeastern North Carolina.

Cooper encouraged people who live in the state and visitors to prepare for the storm in advance and take the warnings of emergency management officials seriously.

Parts of North Carolina potentially could see heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flooding from Isaias.

"Just because it's categorized as a tropical storm does not change its potential threat," said Cooper.

National Guard members were ready to respond and help if need be.

The COVID-19 pandemic remained a concern and preparation for the storm may take longer and look a little different because of it.

Officials told people not to let fears about coronavirus deter them from evacuating areas that could be threatened by Isaias. Shelters would be available as a last resort in those cases. The people operating the shelters will check temperatures of anyone arriving at one. They also will make sure people staying in shelters are distancing themselves from each other as much as possible.