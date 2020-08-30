'This violence must end,' Gov. Parson says after 2 police officers shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said ‘this violence must end’ in a tweet on Saturday after two police officers were shot in the City of St. Louis.
“Two SLMPD officers were shot by a gunman tonight while protecting St. Louis citizens, and they are now hospitalized. Teresa & I are praying for the officers and their families. Chief Hayden said this makes eight STL officers shot since June. This violence must end! #BackTheBlue,” Gov. Parson tweeted.
The officers were shot while responding to a call in the South Grand neighborhood. One of them is in ‘very critical condition,’ according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department chief John Hayden.
There were several other shootings across the city on Saturday. Two people died in those shootings.