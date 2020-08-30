'This violence must end,' Gov. Parson says after 2 police officers shot in St. Louis

"Chief Hayden said this makes eight STL officers shot since June. This violence must end!" Gov. Parson said in a tweet

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said ‘this violence must end’ in a tweet on Saturday after two police officers were shot in the City of St. Louis.

“Two SLMPD officers were shot by a gunman tonight while protecting St. Louis citizens, and they are now hospitalized. Teresa & I are praying for the officers and their families. Chief Hayden said this makes eight STL officers shot since June. This violence must end! #BackTheBlue,” Gov. Parson tweeted.

The officers were shot while responding to a call in the South Grand neighborhood. One of them is in ‘very critical condition,’ according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department chief John Hayden.