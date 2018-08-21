HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — It's a first of its kind, and it's a day Shonta Miller has waited months for, as the CEO of Parents Against Bullying.

"I'm just so excited that the Governor knows that this is a huge issue, and the state of Virginia is going to stand up against bullying," said Miller.

In her hands Monday was a proclamation signed by Governor Ralph Northam to declare Saturday, August 25, 'Bully Free Virginia Day,' Teaming with Miller's organization, they "are committed to protecting citizens by bringing awareness to the dangers of bullying, supporting those affected..."

"You don't have to be silent. You can take a stand and the state of Virginia is going to take a stand with each and every one of us," Miller said.

Miller said bullying is an issue that affects everyone, not just school kids, but even adults, which is why she started 'Parents Against Bullying' and has always pushed for awareness.

Her family was personally impacted, almost losing her daughter to a bully years ago.

"Everytime that I wake up in the morning and I'm able to look at my daughter and she still has breath being from what we went through 6 years ago, and so many people don't have their children and can't say they still have their children here breathing, I have to continue to wake up with that purpose," she said.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC