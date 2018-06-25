NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --Sewage leaked out onto some Norfolk streets in Grimes Court, just off Norview Avenue on Sunday, and neighbors were not pleased.

John Douglas took videos of the sewage water running down his street and into the stormwater drain.

“Grimes court, raw sewage, my front yard. It’s coming out of a man-hole cover going into a storm drain, which then goes into the City of Norfolk drinking water,” said Douglas.

City Officials for Norfolk said the leak was caused by a grease blockage. Crews have since cleared the line, and it's now functional. Douglas said the front of his house isn’t the only area impacted.

“That is dumping into our cul-de-sac, and the main road out here, Norview Avenue,” said Douglas.

Kelsay Shepard lives near that spot, and we talked to him on Monday.

“Get splashed with it, and then it’s on the vehicle. It takes one drop, that’s all it takes to have something go wrong with you,” said Shepard.

Shepard spent nine years working on an aircraft carrier working with sewage disposal.

“Anytime anybody’s walked by an empty sewer, and they smell a rotten eggy smell, that’s the hydrogen sulfide coming out of it,” said Shepard. “Sewage carries so many diseases in it, just pick one. Pink eye, mouth infection, nasal infection, or just get sick to your stomach, or even worse.”

