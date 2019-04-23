VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Green Run Collegiate Foundation announced they will be hosting their first-ever Gala reception on Saturday, May 4, at the Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach.

At the event, guests will be greeted by the Green Run High School orchestra. Once inside, each guest will be treated to a reception catered by the students from the culinary arts program at the Technical and Career Education Center.

Each ticket holder will be given two drink tickets that can be redeemed at the bar for beer, wine, soft drinks, or water. A silent auction will take place during the reception with items including original art and photography created by GRC students.

At 7:30 p.m., the theatre will open for the performance of two original short musicals written, composed, and directed by Princess Anne High School alumnus Gary Spell.

The Gala is being held as a fundraiser so that all students at Green Run Collegiate have an opportunity to achieve their goals with unique and important educational experiences.

Tickets for the event are $35 in advance or $45 at the door.

Click here to purchase a ticket.

Anyone interested being a sponsor for the event or maing a donation to the Green Run Collegiate Foundation, please contact Joe Burnsworth, Board Chairperson, at Joe.Burnsworth@VBSchools.com or rjbnvb@gmail.com