Greensboro Police said two dogs attacked a woman who was watching them for a family member.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a 46-year-old woman died in a dog attack on Thursday.

It happened at a home on Vance Street near South Elm-Eugene Street around 2 a.m. Police and Guilford County Animal Services were called to the attack after a neighbor called 911.

"All I heard was her screaming in the backyard. I ran over there...it’s dark. All I hear is her yelling and her dogs over there attacking her," the neighbor said to the 911 operator. "I can’t see anything. All I know is that they done drug her into the dark."

Police said the woman, identified by her family as Trena Peed, was watching the two dogs for a family member when she was attacked. Officials said an officer shot one of the dogs trying to save her, but she died from her injuries at a hospital.

Animal Services has the other dog in quarantine.