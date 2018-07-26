NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Days after a young girl was shot and killed in Park Place, community activists rallied on West 28th Street, led by Bilal Muhammad.

"We're trying to bring the community together so they can be more responsible," he said.

Members of the 'Stop the Violence Committee' gathered at the spot where the 15-year-old was killed late Sunday, spreading a message of peace and unity to all the neighbors on that street.

"That's what it's all about, to better the condition in different communities so it can be a safe environment," said Muhammad.

To show their support for the community in which this girl was gunned down, the group also gave to neighbors what they could such as food and clothing.

"We're showing the community that we care. Where can we provide some service?" said Muhammad.

Police arrested Deiontrae Bates in connection to the shooting.

