TOANO, Va. (WVEC) — There's growing concern after thieves forced their way into the Toano General Gun Store, stealing not just money, but guns and bullets.

The owners did not want to go on camera, but one told 13News Now what they lost is worth up to $10,000. The owners said the thieves got inside by busting through a metal door on the side of the building.

James City County police said the burglary happened during the overnight hours of Oct. 12, 2018, and Oct. 13, 2018.

Across the street from Toano General Gun store is Toano Gun shop.

Owner Adam Finehout said in a gun store, safety is the top priority. He said they take tons of steps to make sure nobody can come inside and rob them.

There are bars on the windows and doors, an alarm system and surveillance. Finehout said most importantly, they lock up their guns every single night.

“If someone comes here it's going to be used for a criminal and we want to prevent that,” Finehout said. “It’s a learning experience and bad things happen but you want to do all you can to try and prevent this from happening.”

The owners of Toano General Gun Store said they're now making upgrades to the store, including to security.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867).

