VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are working to learn more about an early morning shooting that took place on Bangor Avenue Tuesday.

According to a Virginia Beach police spokesperson, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Bangor Square at 3 a.m.

About 15 minutes later, dispatchers got a call about a gunshot victim walking into Sentara Leigh Hospital.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information. Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting was self-inflicted or accidental.